Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.00.

NYSE CE traded down $6.69 on Friday, hitting $103.50. 2,414,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Celanese has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

