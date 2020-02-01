CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$67.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$67.00 price target on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.43.

Shares of CCL.B traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.03 and a 1-year high of C$68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total value of C$75,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,721,613.30. Insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329 in the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

