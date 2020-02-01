Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

NYSE CAT opened at $131.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

