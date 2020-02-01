Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.