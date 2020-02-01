CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CASINO GUICHARD/S stock remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. CASINO GUICHARD/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

CASINO GUICHARD/S Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

