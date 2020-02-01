Cascend Securities Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $375.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Cascend Securities from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.18.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.