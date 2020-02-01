Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Carry has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $1.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05850593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010747 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,577,360,916 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

