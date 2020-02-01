CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives $104.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
KMX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 1,231,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. CarMax has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $100.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
