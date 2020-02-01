CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives $104.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KMX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 1,231,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. CarMax has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

