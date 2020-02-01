Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 26.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,079,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 99,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,026,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 347,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 407,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,583,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

