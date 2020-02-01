Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.