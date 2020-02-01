CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Capitalization Tops $684,769.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $684,769.00 and $10.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

