Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$188.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$188.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$174.44.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$141.93. The company had a trading volume of 279,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$131.31 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$144.41.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

