Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

