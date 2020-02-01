Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$391.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$380.00 to C$391.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$345.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$351.55. 405,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$337.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$259.99 and a 12 month high of C$355.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

