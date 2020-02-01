Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $291.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $269.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.81 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

