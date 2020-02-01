Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $291.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $269.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.81 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.