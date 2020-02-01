Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.81. 692,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.