Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 4.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $101,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $23,823,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $20,675,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $265.81. 695,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,652. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

