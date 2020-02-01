Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sean Finn Sells 8,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.80 on Friday, hitting C$123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$120.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.54 and a 52-week high of C$127.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

