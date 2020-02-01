Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $21,564,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $11,444,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

