Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $102.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.24.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 614,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 1,216,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

