Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

