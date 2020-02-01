Canaccord Genuity Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $340.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

BA stock opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

