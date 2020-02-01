Camden Property Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 158.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

CPT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

