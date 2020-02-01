Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

CPT opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

