Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

