Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

NYSE:CPT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

