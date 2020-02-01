Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $112.43. 1,114,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

