CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CAE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 326,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

