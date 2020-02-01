CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given Hold Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

CAE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 326,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at $5,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,464,000 after purchasing an additional 181,716 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 58.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

