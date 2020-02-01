Caci International’s (CACI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.55.

CACI stock opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

