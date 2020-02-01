Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $303.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $12.63 on Friday, hitting $267.44. The company had a trading volume of 256,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,767. Caci International has a 12-month low of $161.26 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

