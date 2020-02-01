C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $78.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $92.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

