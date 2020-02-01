Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.96 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and $11,384.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00776573 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004199 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001873 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001804 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Coindeal, Binance, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

