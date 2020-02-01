Business Credit Substitute (BCS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,663.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $153,681.00 and approximately $21,663.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.02966063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120871 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile