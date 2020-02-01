Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Buru Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 195,128 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

About Buru Energy (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

