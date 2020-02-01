Burst Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,180.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Burst has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $10,180.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,080,748,119 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

