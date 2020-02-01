BSA (ASX:BSA) Trading Down 1.3%

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), 24,194 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.37. The company has a market cap of $177.12 million and a PE ratio of 113.33.

BSA Company Profile (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

