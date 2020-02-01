Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of INF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 69,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.
Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.