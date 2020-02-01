Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of INF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 69,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

