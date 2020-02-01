Brokers Issue Forecasts for eBay Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the e-commerce company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

