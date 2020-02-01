Brokerages Set TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Price Target at C$121.00

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.67.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of X stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$122.45. 86,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,798. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$78.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 5.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

