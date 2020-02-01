Brokerages Set TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Price Target at C$121.00

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.67.
X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of X stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$122.45. 86,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,798. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$78.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
