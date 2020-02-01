Brokerages Set Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $16.00

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 42.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 490,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 249.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.