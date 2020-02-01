Brokerages Set Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $26.20

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,393.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 96,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 210,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,689. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $537.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

