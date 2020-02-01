Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $34.64

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KBH opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.