Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $34.64

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 41.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 132.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.