Brokerages Set Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $171.89

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Icon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.12.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

