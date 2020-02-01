Brokerages Set Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target at $47.90

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.67. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Frontdoor by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,058,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.