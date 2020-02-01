Brokerages Set Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $77.00

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $290,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,368 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,830 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

