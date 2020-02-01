Brokerages Set Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Athenex news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,869,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 657,302 shares of company stock worth $9,412,381. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,822,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,096 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,840,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,508,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,275,000 after acquiring an additional 930,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,087,000 after acquiring an additional 717,109 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 618,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Athenex has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

