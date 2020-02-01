Brokerages Set Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) PT at $12.93

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 44.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APHA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,494. Aphria has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.