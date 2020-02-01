Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 30.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $65.26. 958,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,525. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $67.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

