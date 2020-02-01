Brokerages Expect Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

